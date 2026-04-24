Riverside Campus student taken into custody for bringing gun to school

Shortly before the end of the school day at Riverside Campus, the school was placed on a short lockdown after a student posted a threatening image on social media and was later found to have a gun.

According to Riverside Local Schools, Riverside Campus at 585 Riverside Drive in Painesville was placed on lockdown at 1:55 p.m. The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to the school, located the student and searched them.

Deputies found a gun in the student's possession. The student was taken into custody, and the lockdown was lifted at 2:17 p.m., two minutes after the school day finished.

The district released the following statement, in part:

As always, student safety is our top priority. Threats or other activity designed to deliberately disrupt the educational environment will be cause for criminal charges and/or school discipline. Riverside Local Schools are committed to maintaining a safe and non-threatening environment where students can learn and be comfortable.



Out of an abundance of caution, we will have increased deputy presence at Riverside Campus for the foreseeable future.



We would like to thank the students who reported this incident to a Campus administrator, as the District takes these situations extremely seriously. This serves as a reminder of the importance of reporting any and all suspicious activity.

This comes just days after a student at Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights brought a gun to school and fatally shot herself.

RELATED: Police incident report from Valley Forge shooting released