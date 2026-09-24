Want to climb up inside the historic Fairport Harbor lighthouse? You can, for a fundraiser

FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH — The Fairport Harbor Marine Museum and Lighthouse is closed for the season, but some special, seasonal fun starts Friday, Sept. 25.

News 5 Cleveland Fairport Harbor Marine Museum and Lighthouse fundraisers

The 'Friday Night Lights Tour' will run from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m.

The tour includes a guided museum tour and a climb up the tower, which is 69 steps and 60 feet tall.

No reservation is required; just show up.

“You can arrive by 5:15 p.m.,” said Marty O’Gara, president of Fairport Harbor Historical Society, which is the group that maintains the lighthouse. “I think they’ll start climbing the tower at about 7 o’clock and you’ll have an opportunity to see a full moon from the tower.”

News 5 Cleveland You can climb the tower for an evening fundraiser for Fairport Harbor's historic lighthouse

The cost is $13 for adults and $10 for those 18 and younger.

This is a fundraiser for the historic site.

“We don’t get any monies on a regular basis,” said O’Gara. “So, whatever we make is either through admissions, our gift shop, and occasionally grants. Fundraiser events like this help to preserve and maintain the lighthouse.”

The lighthouse and museum will also host a ‘Witches Night Out’ event Oct. 3. It will be a family-friendly event with half a dozen downtown businesses participating. It will include a costume contest, a DJ, a pumpkin decorating contest, a kid zone, and more.

O’Gara said they're also looking forward to the Grinch climbing back up the lighthouse for Harbor Holidays on the first Saturday of December.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.