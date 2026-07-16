Where's the lighthouse? Smoke obscures Fairport Harbor

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio — Many outdoor aquatic centers were closed Thursday across Northeast Ohio due to the air quality alert, including in Wickliffe and other Lake County communities.

Many leaders spoke with their neighboring municipalities on Thursday to learn what each was doing regarding pools, day camps, and more.

I talked with Tim Stopp. He told me this was the first time he’s closed all the city’s pools due to air quality in his more than 20 years as Wickliffe’s recreation department director.

He said normally, upwards of 500 people a day use the city’s pools. But it was quiet on Thursday.

He made the call for safety, he said, especially for the 40-some staff who’d be working outside all day.

He said they’d reassess tomorrow about Friday’s operations.



In the meantime, I spoke with Lake Metroparks, and it was business as usual at Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park.



You could hardly make out the iconic lighthouse in the distance while standing on the sandy beach.

“It’s over there in the smoky aura,” said Adam Rock, beachgoer.

Some people were out enjoying a beach day. We also saw some people wearing an N95 mask.

“I’m here with my favorite posse of people,” said Rock.

The recent high school graduate was at the beach on Thursday with a group of friends.

He told me they recognized the air quality alert, but refused to let it cancel a long-planned beach day together before everyone goes their separate ways for college.

“We have an entire group chat dedicated to this oasis,” he said, referring to their blankets, umbrellas, snacks, and games gathered on the beach.



We saw some construction crews out working on various projects in the county.

In Mentor, I reached out to the city, and the public information officer told me they advised their public works and parks supervisors to have staff work inside on Thursday.



“It’s mainly what it does to your lungs that’s the big issue,” said Dr. John Baniewicz, chief medical officer at UH Lake Health.

I talked with Baniewicz about the air quality advisory for fine particulate matter from the Canadian wildfires blanketing our region, which he said is so small that it can settle deep into your lungs and enter your bloodstream.

“The most important thing is to probably stay inside as much as you can,” he said.



And avoid strenuous activity.

He said people who have chronic lung or heart conditions, pregnant women, and children are at the greatest risk.

But when the air quality is this hazardous, he said everyone needs to take precautions.



“More bad days are worse than one bad day, but even one bad day—especially for those with the sensitivities we talked about—is enough to really put you into some problems if you’re not careful,” said Baniewicz.



He said the warning signs to look out for that the air quality is irritating your body include coughing, lung irritation, and worsening of symptoms related to underlying health conditions.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.