Willowick Pet Food Pantry feeds 160 dogs and cats with Christmas Distribution

WILLOWICK, Ohio — The Willowick Pet Food Pantry held a Christmas Distribution event Saturday morning at the Willow Praise Church in Willowick, helping to feed 160 dogs and cats.

Pet food was distributed to families in need, and treats for the humans were also given away, such as cookies, toiletries and gift cards.

Santa attended to greet the families who received the donations and took pics with the pups that tagged along.

The distribution was one of many planned events by the Willowick Pet Food Pantry, which to date has distributed more than 150,000 pounds of free dog and cat food to families in need, it said.

The organization's next distribution is being planned for January. Learn more here.

