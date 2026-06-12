You better know the knock: Lake County is getting a speakeasy!

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lake County History Center in Painesville Township is preparing to open a speakeasy.

Lisa Lewins, director of the county history center, said she wants to better use the space, provide a place for people to connect and to connect with the local history.

Lewins told me about the cool new venture while I was on site this week, reporting on the countywide picnic the Lake County History Center is hosting this weekend, on Flag Day, to celebrate America 250.

She told me I had to come down to the basement and see what they were up to.

"Welcome to the Lake County History Center Speakeasy," she said with a smile.

The basement of the historic building provided a respite from the oppressive heat this week.

While there's still a lot of work to do, it promises a lot to look forward to.

Lewins said while they have some contractors, most of the work is being done by volunteers, including craftsmen who put together the beautiful wood bar.

News 5 Cleveland Bar made by volunteers at the soon-to-open speakeasy at Lake County History Center

They’re reusing antiques in the space, like a vintage washing machine that'll hold ice and beer.

News 5 Cleveland Vintage pieces like this old washing machine are being repurposed for speakeasy

There’s a stage for music and tables for about 60 to 65 people, she said.

And of course, they plan to have a cool, sliding panel on the door just like you would've seen during the Prohibition days of the 1920s and ‘30s.

News 5 Cleveland Speakeasy will have a new door when it opens in basement of Lake County History Center

They plan to have a fundraiser soon and hope to have the speakeasy open by the fall.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.