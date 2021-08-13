10 AM: VA opens larger clinic for Lorain County veterans

CLEVELAND — The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Lorain County VA Clinic, located at 5275 North Abbe Road in Sheffield Village.

The new space will provide approximately 3,000 additional square feet for patient care and allows for VA to provide on-site radiology services and enhance primary, mental health and speciality care.

In addition to on-site care, the clinic conducts Telehealth for patients at other clinics throughout VA Northeast Ohio’s catchment area.

