2 teens arrested for fatal shooting of 14-year-old Elyria boy

Elyria Police hold a news conference announcing developments in the case of Shayne Edwards, a 14-year-old boy shot and killed.
Posted at 9:45 AM, Oct 18, 2022
ELYRIA, Ohio  — The Elyria Police Department announced that a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

Last month, Shayne Edwards was found unresponsive inside a home in the 400 block of 3rd Street and had sustained a fatal gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

According to police, they arrested a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man on Friday.

Both are from Lorain.

The 16-year-old has been charged with murder and the 18-year-old has been charged with complicity to murder.

