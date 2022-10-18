2 teens arrested for fatal shooting of 14-year-old Elyria boy

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria Police Department announced that a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

Last month, Shayne Edwards was found unresponsive inside a home in the 400 block of 3rd Street and had sustained a fatal gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

According to police, they arrested a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man on Friday.

Both are from Lorain.

The 16-year-old has been charged with murder and the 18-year-old has been charged with complicity to murder.

