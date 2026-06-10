22-year-old man on e-bike injured in Lorain hit-skip

A 22-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike, according to Lorain police.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Oberlin Avenue and West 12th Street for a report of a crash involving a car and an e-bike, police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, and the bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital. Police said the 22-year-old was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, and no further information is available.