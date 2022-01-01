28-year-old man shot, killed in Elyria early New Year's Day

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 28-year-old man died after being shot early New Year's Day and an investigation is now underway, according to the Elyria Police Department.

Around 3:35 a.m., officers were called to the area of 2 Kerstetter Way for reports of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to University Hospital Elyria where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

Police said that preliminary information indicates there was a disturbance outside of a home on Kerstetter Way just before the shooting occurred.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and police say there is no concern for the public's safety.

Elyria police are actively investigating the incident and ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call police at 440-326-1213.

