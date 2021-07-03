29-year-old man found dead in Lorain, police launch homicide investigation

LORAIN, Ohio — A homicide investigation is underway after a 29-year-old man was found dead in Lorain Friday night, according to the Lorain Police Department.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Apple Avenue for a report of an unresponsive man.

Once on scene, officers found Heriberto Laboy-Sanchez, 29, of Lorain, in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of Laboy-Sanchez, but no additional details regarding the manner of death or the incident were provided.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call detectives at 440-204-2105.

