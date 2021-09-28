41-year-old Elyria man found shot to death inside car; police investigating

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 41-year-old man from Elyria was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car on Gulf Road in Elyria on Monday, according to Captain William Pelko, of the Elyria Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 11:35 p.m. to shots fired in the area of the 1400 block of Gulf Road.

When officers arrived, a stopped 1998 Chevrolet Camaro was found in the southbound lane of Gulf Road.

Inside the vehicle, the driver identified as Lamar C. Hudson, 41, of Elyria, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kasperovich at 440-326-1213.

