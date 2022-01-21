$5,000 reward offered for arrest of 'armed and dangerous' suspect in fatal Sheffield Village McDonald's shooting

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest of James Kimbrough for the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman at the McDonald's near State Route 254 and Abbe Road on Jan. 6.

According to authorities, Kimbrough allegedly shot and killed the woman while she sat in her vehicle in a parking lot around 9:50 a.m. He's also sought as a person of interest in at least two other shootings in Lorain.

Anyone with information about Kimbrough's whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshal's tip line at 1-866-4WANTED. Reward money is available for information directly leading to his arrest.

Kimbrough should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

