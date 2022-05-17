68-year-old man fatally stabbed in Lorain; police have suspect in custody

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain homicide detectives arrested a man Tuesday afternoon for the stabbing death of a 68-year-old man earlier in the morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., police said officers responded to the 4300 block of Oberlin Avenue for a possible carjacking and a person stabbed. Officers found the victim in the parking lot. The man later died from his injuries.

A short time later, police found the victim's car. It was less than a mile from the scene where he was attacked. Shortly after 2 p.m. officers arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the incident. He's been charged with murder, according to police.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call the detective bureau at 440-204-2105.

