Amid 'mega site' debate, Grafton takes different approach to development

GRAFTON, Ohio — A small Lorain County community is figuring out the fate of one of its largest stretches of open land. Grafton is asking its residents to weigh in on the future use of a large swath of developable property northeast of town.

The call for public feedback comes as nearby communities are debating their own development projects.

For more than 40 years, Rick Mitchner said he’s seen Grafton pick up steam around him.

“Actually when the trains aren’t coming, it’s kind of quiet,” he said.

The Parma native said he moved to the village decades ago, in part for the rural lifestyle. Since then, two prisons have expanded down the street and new neighbors joined the community.

“Instead of growing corn, they’re growing houses,” he said.

Crops still occupy the former prison farmland near Mitchner’s home. In 2019, the village acquired more than 700 acres of land from the state. It leases the majority of the property for farming and turned 33 acres into a solar farm.

“Project Beacon has been in operation for the better part of the last five years,” Village Administrator Andrew Lipian explained.

He said the solar project has been a boon for Grafton and it inspired the name for the entire site, known as Beacon Park.

The nearly 650-acre property is split into a north and south section, separated by the Lorain Correction Facility. Lipian said it’s become an attractive location for potential developers because of its location, proximity to workforce and available utilities.

“Grafton purchased the land with an eye towards developing it, but ultimately we’re in the very early stages of the process,” he said.

He said village leaders want to involve the residents as early as possible in any potential development at the site.

“We’re in the very early stages of considering any development or if we choose development. And that’s why we’re engaging the residents as robustly as we are because we ultimately want to hear their voices,” he said.

The village is soliciting feedback through a public survey . The survey asks Grafton residents and those from neighboring areas to provide suggestions and share their preferences about the future of the site.

Michener said he’d prefer to keep the property as is, rather than bring in new housing or industry.

“You know, I didn’t move out here for that. I could’ve stayed in Parma,” he said.

Lipian said it could be several years before any development would become a reality. But the village wants to be proactive about gathering public input to avoid controversies facing other rural communities.

For months, News 5 has been covering the debate over a proposed Mega Site in New Russia Township. The county is hoping to prime at least 1,000 acres for development, but many neighbors have been resistant to losing farmland.

“I did note the feelings of the people in New Russia Township,” Lipian said of his thoughts creating Grafton’s survey. “And most importantly, the mayor did… which is why the mayor wanted us to survey our people before we went any further down the line.”

He said the village has been approached by several developers from a variety of industries, including one proposing a data center.

Grafton leaders said they plan to take stock of resident suggestions. They’ll share the survey results during a town hall meeting on Feb. 5.

“Ultimately they’re going to guide us on what sort of future they want to see with this land,” said Lipian.

