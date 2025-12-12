Neighbors push back as 'mega site' receives first zoning hearing

NEW RUSSIA TWP., Ohio — A battle between preserving a rural lifestyle and ushering in new economic growth is playing out in central Lorain County. As work ramps up to prepare a mega site for industry, neighbors in the rural community are growing increasingly vocal in their pushback against the project.

Ahead of a zoning hearing Thursday, “No Mega Site” signs dotted yards in New Russia Twp. and neighboring towns. They’ve been a visible part of the groundswell from residents who want to keep their community rural.

“Farming isn’t getting any easier for any of us,” said farmer Chad Arcaba.

The South Amherst resident is the fourth generation to farm in and around the New Russia Twp. area.

“My two sons are the fifth generation that will hopefully carry on my great-grandfather’s farming dream into the future,” he said.

He believes that dream and an agricultural lifestyle are under threat.

“Seeing 583 acres of prime farm ground [disappear] is heartbreaking to everybody in the area,” Arcaba said.

For months, News 5 has been covering the prospect of new development west of the Lorain County Airport.

In July, County Commissioner Dave Moore talked about a $67 million grant to help prime around 1,000 acres with utilities to accommodate major industry at a so-called ‘mega site.’

Northeast Ohio's largest 'mega site' poised to attract new industry

RELATED: Northeast Ohio's largest 'mega site' poised to attract new industry

He said at the time, “We’re building the foundation and we’re opening up the doors and rolling out the red carpet saying, ‘We’re now ready.’”

In early October, Team NEO told News 5 about its efforts to recruit an end user that would bring new jobs and long-term investment to the community.

“High-tech manufacturing that’s going to get us into the next 50-100 years,” VP of project management Christine Nelson said.

The economic development organization also shared that conversations were happening to expand the current site from 1,000 acres to 2,000 acres, saying a larger area would give Northeast Ohio a competitive edge.

Neighbors raise concerns over development of Lorain County mega site

RELATED: 'Prime farmland:' Neighbors raise concerns over development of Lorain County mega-site

As word spread about the proposal, more opposition emerged in the township and beyond.

Opposition grows for Lorain County mega site

RELATED: Opposition grows for Lorain County mega site

By late October, a petition had garnered several thousand signatures and hundreds of signs appeared in front yards.

More than 100 residents attended a Land Use Committee meeting to raise questions and share concerns about the plan

Lorain County neighbors worry mega site could disrupt rural community

RELATED: 'It’s heartbreaking:' Lorain County neighbors worry mega site could disrupt rural community

“Township residents should prevail. This is how it’s supposed to work. If the township residents truly don’t want it, our elected representatives are supposed to listen to us and do what the residents want,” farmer Steve Jackson told News 5 Thursday.

He said neighbors have been united in their efforts to block the development of farmland.

“As you enter the township, the sign says ‘zoned for your protection.’ This is really simple. We’re just asking for our protection,” he said.

News 5 Cleveland

A developer has submitted an application to the New Russia Twp. Zoning Board to change the classification on seven parcels of land from residential and agricultural to industrial park zoning. That request was set to receive its first public hearing Thursday night and many planned to attend to show their opposition.

New Russia Twp.

Arcaba said it was a matter of preserving his family’s legacy.

When asked what kind of future he wanted for his sons, Arcaba said, “Just happiness… being able to do what they love to do and being able to do it without everyday being a battle.”