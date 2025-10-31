'It’s heartbreaking:' Lorain County neighbors worry mega site could disrupt rural community

NEW RUSSIA TWP., Ohio — Neighbors are pushing back against plans for a mega site on farmland in rural Lorain County. The growing debate over the future of New Russia Township comes as community leaders there are updating the township’s land use plan for future development decisions.

A recent survey found more than half of township residents were attracted to New Russia Twp. by its rural setting.

“We loved the feel of it out here. We saw the acreage, we saw the land for sale and we jumped on it,” said Erin Davis.

The local attorney and her husband built a home on Russia Road in 2015.

A decade later, she worries that the rural lifestyle is in jeopardy.

“To have it all destroyed for something that the commissioners believe that we want - or they want - on this side of the county, it’s heartbreaking,” she said. “Once that is gone, it’s gone. And we can’t get it back.”

Davis said opposition to development planned for the farmland across the street is gaining steam.

She has been coordinating orders of “No mega site” lawn signs.

So far, more than 300 have been ordered, and she anticipates ordering several hundred more for New Russia Twp and neighboring communities.

“The more word gets out about this, the more that we are getting contacted that this needs to stop,” said Davis.

In July, News 5 shared how a $67 million state grant was awarded to Lorain County to help prime a large site for new development.

Northeast Ohio's largest 'mega site' poised to attract new industry

RELATED: Northeast Ohio's largest 'mega site' poised to attract new industry

The grant will go to a new wastewater treatment plant and upgraded sewer lines on 1,000 acres north and west of the Lorain County Airport to support potential development.

A shovel-ready tract of land is known as a megasite.

In early October, economic development organization Team NEO shared that conversations were happening to expand the current site from 1,000 acres to 2,000 acres, saying a larger area would give Northeast Ohio a competitive edge.

Neighbors told News 5 they worried what the project would mean for their livelihoods.

Neighbors raise concerns over development of Lorain County mega site

RELATED: 'Prime farmland:' Neighbors raise concerns over development of Lorain County mega-site

Last week, News 5 talked to neighbors after “no mega site” signs began appearing around the township and a petition garnered thousands of signatures.

Opposition grows for Lorain County mega site

RELATED: Opposition grows for Lorain County mega site

Thursday, more than 100 residents from New Russia Twp. and neighboring communities attended a Land Use Plan Committee meeting to share concerns and questions about the project.

News 5

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years and this is the first time I’ve had even one person attend a working meeting,” laughed consultant Jacob Barnes.

Barnes and committee members discussed the process of creating a comprehensive plan for New Russia Township. The document serves as a strategic guide for future development and other decisions in the township and was last updated in 2013.

The group shared the current results of an ongoing resident survey during the working meeting.

The survey results, along with updated data, will help committee members update the comprehensive plan.

When asked whether they would support a mega site in the township, 87% of survey respondents said no.

At the conclusion of the meeting, committee members opened the floor for public comments and questions.

“Did the 2011 plan include something that said we wanted a 2,000 acre manufacturing facility without any economic benefit to the township and with no restriction?” one man asked.

There was an uproar when the consultant and Lorain County community development director Rob Duncan left before fielding questions or concerns from the audience.

"He doesn't even live here," one person called out.

Another yelled, "That's the epitome of disrespect.”

One man added, "This is what they think of your opinion, right there, just walked out the door."

The mega site would include more than 300 acres at the Lorain County Regional Airport. The land there was already re-zoned for industrial use in anticipation of development.

A zoning amendment application filed this month is requesting to change an additional 700 acres west of the airport from residential-agricultural to industrial.

The township’s zoning board has the authority over zoning changes. Trustee Michelle Tyner said on Thursday that the township is consulting with a law firm on how to proceed, including whether it could face legal action if it does not approve a zoning change.

Tyner said all zoning requests are subject to a public hearing 20-40 days after the application is submitted.

Neighbors raised questions about the sewer lines, potential pollution with large-scale development and other concerns. Many said they feel residents have been left out of conversations about their community’s future.

Davis said many don’t plan to back down from their opposition to the project.

“We are puzzled and we are concerned and we are determined. I think our word is ‘determined,’ at this point, to stop it,” she said.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.