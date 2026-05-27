Amtrak station could be moving to downtown Elyria

A new Amtrak station could be coming to downtown Elyria, with $5 million already committed and a public meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Amtrak has committed $5 million to move Elyria's train station to downtown, and officials are looking to secure another $5 million to make the project a reality, according to Lorain County's deputy administrator.

The current station sits about a mile away from downtown and is not ADA-compliant. The new location would be at the Lorain County Transportation and Community Center at 40 East Avenue.

If the funds are secured for the project, they would go towards ADA-related improvements and other upgrades at the new location.

Karen Perkins, Lorain County's deputy administrator, said multiple stakeholders are working together in an attempt to make the move happen.

"If we can pull this off, it will be nothing short of a miracle, because between Norfolk Southern and Amtrak and the county, it's going to be better for our riders, it will be better for the downtown area, and I think that Amtrak sees the benefit of being able to stop at the historic transportation center," Perkins said.

A public meeting to discuss Amtrak's proposal is scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lorain County Transportation and Community Center. You don't need to register to attend.

There has been a push for an Amtrak expansion throughout Ohio, with one area being Cleveland.

However, as of March, the proposed passenger rail lines through Cleveland are on standby as state transportation committees and Amtrak wait for the green light from the federal government.

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