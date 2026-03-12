When are the new Amtrak routes coming to Cleveland?

CLEVELAND — The proposed passenger rail lines through Cleveland are on-standby as state transportation committees and Amtrak wait for the green light from the federal government.

Back in 2023, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called for a passenger rail study. In the years since, some proposed passenger rail lines have been drawn up. Two of the proposed lines include Cleveland.

The 3C+D corridor would connect Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus and Cleveland. The second route would connect Cleveland, Toledo and Detroit. The routes would bring passenger railcars that travel up to 70 miles per hour.

Anywhere between 250 and 400 full-time jobs could also be created by these new rail lines.

So, what's the holdup?

The project has completed its planning phase and cannot move any further until approval is received from the federal government.

Even though there's been an administration change since work began, All Aboard Ohio's John Esterly said that shouldn't stop any of these plans.

There's a waiting period for the new administration to get its feet wet, after which the project can move on to phase two.

"It's going to be a lot of the planning around what you or I as the end user would see," he said. "Things like where the station stops will be routing throughout the state, the schedule and the frequency of the train trips. [It's] probably the most important of the three steps because it's the one that the end user will see every day that they use it."

Since the announcement of the Browns' move to Brook Park, Esterly said Amtrak is considering adding stops near the new stadium, including one at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

Until the federal government gives the green light, there is no timeline for when any of this may come to fruition.