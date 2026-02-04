Brook Park eyeing federal dollars for transportation infrastructure projects tied to new Browns stadium

BROOK PARK, Ohio — In a last-minute addition to Tuesday night's Brook Park City Council agenda, members are now considering applying for federal funding to help with transportation infrastructure projects stemming from the new Cleveland Browns stadium.

Brook Park Mayor Edward Orcutt proposed the idea of applying for the BUILD grant.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's (USDOT) Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program provides grants for surface transportation infrastructure projects with significant local or regional impact.

"It's been work every single day, but it's been a lot of fun, and I think this is a good sign that shows that undeniably, you know, this is positive momentum for this project, and we're excited for that," Orcutt told me prior to the meeting.

The resolution was declared an emergency and went through a first reading on Tuesday.

This legislation, if passed, would give Orcutt the support and authorization to apply for the grant and accept any money awarded.

No other information was provided during the council meeting, nor did Orcutt give us specifics.

"There's certainly a lot more work that we have to do. We continually work behind the scenes on being able to work on a preliminary development plan and a final development plan. Our mindset is show up to work the next day and continue to keep grinding," Orcutt said.

This piece of legislation needs to go through two more readings before being voted on.

Orcutt said a special council meeting could be called for Feb. 17 to speed up the process.

Council will need to quickly make a decision as the deadline to submit an application for the BUILD grant is Feb. 24.

The announcement that this program is being considered comes on the heels of Cleveland Browns Co-Owner Jimmy Haslam saying the Browns will break ground on the new enclosed stadium next month.

The BUILD program, previously known as the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) and Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) discretionary grants, was established under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 and operated under annual appropriations acts until authorized in November 2021.