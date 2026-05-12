Avon Lake already preparing for next winter by adding salt brine system to snow plows

From a lack of salt to a shortage of trucks, treating roads in the winter has been an issue across Northeast Ohio for years. Avon Lake is taking steps to ensure the city is prepared for next season.

According to the city, the Ohio EPA awarded Avon Lake a $75,000 grant for outfitting two city vehicles with salt brine equipment. Two trucks already have the equipment installed, and two more will be outfitted next year.

Salt brine is used to pre-wet salt before it is applied to roads, ensuring it melts ice and snow.

"Treating rock salt with salt brine is a more proactive and effective way to approach winter driver safety,” said Avon Lake Public Works Director Jon Liskovec. "Salt brines are now used by most transportation agencies because they are proven to be more effective on roadways while also being more cost effective. It takes far less salt to prevent ice accumulation than it does to remove ice after it has been formed. This new equipment will enhance the city’s ability to respond to snow and ice events and effectively provide a cost savings at the same time."

The grant was part of the H2Ohio Rivers Program, which "aims to reduce excessive road salt usage and encourage communities and jurisdictions responsible for winter road and surface maintenance to adopt salt best management practices."

This past winter, many communities across the area dealt with a salt shortage.

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