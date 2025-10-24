Black Girl Rising program expands into Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio — A program designed to empower Black girls is expanding to Lorain County.

Black Girl Rising began in Columbus more than a decade ago. The goal of the program is to help girls and teens build confidence, resiliency and mental wellness.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley learned the program's expansion comes as local officials confront a critical need in the community.

"We have seen across the country and in our county a rise in Black youth going to the emergency departments for mental health issues," Rebecca Jones said.

Jones is the Director of Child and Adolescent Services at the Mental Health, Addiction and Recovery Services Board of Lorain County. She said Black girls experience different struggles than other teens.

"When we listen to the Black girls, they talk about colorism, bullying, social media being difficult. They have a different experience," Jones said.

Jones collaborated with Regan Phillips from Communities of Color to bring Black Girl Rising to Lorain County.

They held focus groups over the summer to better understand the unique challenges young Black girls face.

Phillips said the conversations revealed similar issues affecting Black girls across generations.

"I think that what was surprising is that I'm older and a lot of the issues that the girls expressed are some of the same issues that I could recall as a teenage girl," Phillips said.

Program participants like Marilea Rodriguez-Toney and Brianna Ogbuji connected with mentors and peers who share similar experiences.

"I just like to talk to people who can relate to me," Rodriguez-Toney said.

"I had other people who could like relate to me and they think it's OK to be Black. So, I'm like me, too," Ogbuji said.

Now the participants are building confidence and finding their voices through the program's support system.

"I just want to be able to stick together and stand up for each other instead of put each other down," Ogbuji said.

"My goal is to empower others and work with others and build a connection with everybody," Rodriguez-Toney said.

Jones said the program's benefits are far-reaching.

"This isn't just about mental health. This is about critical thinking, resilience," Jones said. "Giving our youth an opportunity to be their best selves. It lifts up the whole community."

Black Girl Rising Lorain County is hosting its first conference Saturday, Oct. 26, at Lorain County Community College from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Girls ages 12-19 are invited to take part in focus groups and empowerment activities. The event is free. For more information, email communitiesofcolorlc@gmail.com.

