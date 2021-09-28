Body of deceased male found on Hilliard Road in Elyria, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio — The body of a male was found in the area of Hilliard Drive in Elyria Tuesday morning, according to the Elyria Police Department.

Officers and personnel from Life Care responded to the 600 block of Hilliard Drive for a call of a responsive person found on the ground.

The person, identified as a male, was found dead.

Police said at this time it does not appear to be related to the homicide that happened on Monday in the 1400 block of Gulf Road.

In the news release, police did not release any further details on how the male died or the circumstances surrounding this death.

The Elyria Police Department is asking for anyone with information to contact them at 440-323-3302.

