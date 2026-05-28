Bullied as a child, he found boxing. Now, he's giving Lorain's kids the same fighting chance

A Lorain man is giving young people a fighting chance at success.

Legacy Youth Boxing Club offers free training to teens and children as young as eight. Founder and Head Coach Jaime Colon said he was intentional with the location.

“With there being a lot of Hispanics in the south side of Lorain, I, you know, just have that instant connection,” he said.

In operation since 2020, it’s opening young people’s eyes to what’s possible.

“Kids that just want to either learn self-defense, or just kind of you know, dabble their way into boxing, [or] just get a feel for it,” he said.

Colon started boxing at the age of 10.

His late uncle was his coach.

“For me, boxing was more so to get the bullies off me,” he said. “He taught me how to box, how to fight, and with that being said, no more bullies.”

Tiffany Tarpley

Colon wants the club to be an outlet to keep young people out of trouble. Oscar Agosto Jr., 19, said it’s done that for him.

“I love being here because it just keeps you occupied because like you don’t really necessarily get to focus on anything else if you’re here.” he said.

In his five years with the club, Agosto has learned discipline and self-control, too.

Luis Otero, 17, has been with the club for one year.

“I’ve noticed that my anxiety has went down because I used to have a lot of anxiety and panic attacks, so boxing really toned that down a lot,” he said.

Tiffany Tarpley

Colon said while the club’s services are free, families must pay a $25 fee to USA Boxing.

If that’s an issue, supporters have stepped in to help.

As a fundraising effort to continue this program through 2027, there’s an amateur boxing show in Vermilion on Saturday, May 30, at German’s Villa.

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