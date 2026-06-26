Can Lorain regain its footing as the 'Steel City?'

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain likely wouldn’t be called the “International City” if it hadn’t been known first as the “Steel City.”

The steel industry has declined in Lorain in recent decades, leaving behind a large, idled factory on the city’s south side. Neighbors lament the loss of jobs and businesses supported by a once-booming steel mill. But city leaders say the property is poised to become an economic engine once again.

The view from James Torres’ front porch has changed drastically over the past 50 years.

“It’s an eyesore,” Torres said of the long-idled Republic Steel plant visible from his E 28th St home.

News 5 Cleveland James Torres (right) talks to News 5 from his front porch.

In its heyday, he said the factory was the heartbeat of the neighborhood.

“It was very busy. And it was noisy. That place was noisy. You could see smoke from one end to the other,” Torres said.

Like many other families on Lorain’s southside, his parents migrated from Puerto Rico for the prosperity and community created by the booming steel mill. Torres’ brother retired from Republic Steel after working at the nearby plant for 25 years.

“They were like a pack. Everybody knew each other there,” Torres laughed.

At its peak, the sprawling campus that occupies much of E 29th St employed around 16,000 employees.

News 5 Cleveland A display on the steel industry at the Lorain Historical Society.

“The steel industry was by far the most significant thing that brought people to Lorain,” said Barb Piscopo, the executive director at the Lorain Historical Society.

The museum features a display dedicated to Lorain’s steel history. Piscopo explained the industry began in the late 1800s. By the turn of the century, steel producers were recruiting workers from Mexico. Following World War II, the companies were encouraging Puerto Ricans to move to Lorain. Workers from across Europe also immigrated to take advantage of the booming post-war steel economy.

News 5 Cleveland Lorain Historical Society executive director Barb Piscopo (right) talks to News 5.

“People built their homes, they built their social clubs and then they built their churches. So that’s how we became the ‘International City,’” Piscopo said.

It’s what attracted Matt Kusznir’s grandparents to Lorain, from Ukraine and Puerto Rico, respectively. The Lorain Building, Housing and Planning Department director said both his maternal and paternal grandfathers worked in the steel industry.

“Bringing people from all parts of the world, from all ethnicities together to work together… that’s what it’s all about,” said Kusznir.

In his current role, the grandson of migrant steelworkers hopes a similar cooperation will bring industry back to Lorain.

News 5 Cleveland Lorain Building, Housing and Planning director Matt Kusznir (left) talks to News 5.

“We have one of the best sites in Northeast Ohio, if not the entire state,” he said, explaining the property is strategically located near major highways, with direct access to a deep water port on the Black River.

But the site has also posed challenges in recent years.

In 2024, Kusznir shared drone footage of the decaying Republic Steel property with News 5.

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Republic Steel scaled down its operations at the plant in 2016, staffing about 100 employees until all work was paused in 2022. The 2024 footage of crumbling buildings, debris and likely environmental violations was meant to put pressure on the company to clean up the blighted property.

Kusznir said it worked. Since then, he said the company has been cooperating with the city on remediation work.

In November 2025, city leaders said they were optimistic about talks with international steel producers about restarting the industry at the site.

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Kusznir said the city is still engaging several interested parties.

“The same developers we’ve been talking to for the better part of seven months, seven or eight months, those conversations are still ongoing,” he said.

While the site will likely require additional cleanup before work can resume, Kusznir said it could host hundreds or even thousands of jobs again.

News 5 Cleveland A view of the Lorain steel mill from Torres' neighborhood.

Torres believes any investment would benefit his neighborhood.

“I’d like to see it open again, more improvement for the community,” he said.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.