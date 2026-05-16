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Community in Lorain County rallies around softball team following high school's fire

A fire at Midview High School in Grafton, Ohio, has led the community to rally around the softball team.
Community in Lorain Co. rallies around softball team after school fire
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A fire at Midview High School in Grafton, Ohio, has led the community to rally around the softball team.

On Wednesday, the gymnasium fire forced everyone inside to evacuate, destroying the school's softball equipment.

The school ended up being closed on Thursday.

Gehring's Tavern donated $1 to the team for every drink sold.

"When I heard the news, I was heartbroken just because you know it's an evening before their big tournament season was gonna kick off and, I've done various things to donate in the past and I kind of was looking for one to do and then it was right there in front of me," said Kaitlin Flanigan of Gehring's Tavern.

On Monday, Biggby Coffee will hold a similar fundraiser, and 25% percent of the profits between 4-7 p.m. will go to the team.

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