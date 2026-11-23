OBERLIN, Ohio — The Oberlin College community and others paid tribute to Pipo Nguyen-Duy and Tran Thi Phong, nearly a month after the beloved couple was killed at their home.

Around 800 guests filled Finney Chapel and another 800 livestreamed the memorial ceremony on Monday. Some said the clear fall day felt dimmer without the two bright lives.

“We will live our lives in their penumbra. We will feel forever the absence of their food, their laughter and wisdom as strongly and as heartbreakingly as we felt the impossibly warm presence of their joy,” said Pipo’s son, Quentin Nguyen-Duy.

The ceremony speakers fondly remembered the Oberlin College professor and his wife for their talents, kindness and impact on those who knew them.

“Their influence spanned continents and their ability to touch so many lives was remarkable,” said Oberlin College President Carmen Twillie Ambar.

Pipo, as most knew him, came to the U.S. from Vietnam in the mid-'70s as a political refugee. He had been teaching at the college since 1998 and was also an internationally renowned photographer and Guggenheim Fellow.

RELATED: Beloved Oberlin College professor remembered after tragedy

His past and present students remembered him as a tough but compassionate teacher, who invested extraordinary time and dedication into everyone. Many fondly recalled regular meals at the couple’s home.

“Although he’s not here to comfort us, as he so often did, we are lucky to have the community he took great care in cultivating, making us all into better artists and people,” said Oberlin College student Edie Carey.

Others remembered Phong as an outstanding cook who frequently opened her home to international students.

“When you’re 18, broke and homesick, a warm bowl of pho is not just a meal. It’s as if someone is saying, ‘You’re not alone here,’” said Oberlin College student Trang Linh Le of Phong’s cooking.

On Oct. 28, Pipo and Phong were found shot to death inside their South Pleasant Street home. Daniel Jones, 31, was charged with the murder of his father and stepmother.

RELATED: Oberlin College professor, wife found shot dead; son charged with murders

Body-worn camera footage released later showed Jones admitting to police that he killed the couple.

RELATED: Oberlin murder suspect on body camera video: 'I killed them'

"I can't grieve. I'm angry," said Quentin Nguyen-Duy on Monday. “The perpetrator drove 2,000 miles with a military-grade weapon, tortured and killed 2 defenseless senior citizens out of no other motive than vengeance and no other means than competent premeditation. And I want [expletive] justice.”

Quentin added, “Nevertheless, we are here in this moment to fight that darkness.”

Through the darkness, many pledged to remember the light Pipo and Phong brought to the world.

“The best way to remember them is the profound impact they have had, and they will continue to have on our community,” said David Kamitsuka, the Dean of Oberlin’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Following the service, Kamitsuka confirmed the college is working on a permanent tribute to the couple.