Elyria City School District cuts bus services for some students

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria City School District is cutting bus services for some students.

Starting this upcoming school year, the school district will not provide bus rides for students who live within two miles of their school.

The district is returning to the minimum transportation requirements for the State of Ohio of a two-mile radius.

In the past, the district provided rides for students living more than one and a quarter miles away. Superintendent Ann Schloss said mounting financial pressures and state funding challenges are why the district is scaling back its bus rides.

"You know if it was up to me," she said. "I'd love to bus every student to make sure they get to school safely on a bus, but at the end of the day, reductions are needed."

These transportation cuts are part of a $9 million reduction plan approved earlier this year. Schloss said each bus costs the district about $100,000 a year. The district currently has more than 30 buses.

Schloss acknowledged the change will put a strain on some families. She said the district will still offer bus service for students who must cross dangerous roads or highways. Families facing unique circumstances can also apply for a hardship exemption through the district.

News 5 spoke with Elyria parent Jackson Helmes who is disappointed by the news.

"We don't think it is fair that the busing radius is increasing so much," he said. "It's pretty tragic honestly. I think funding education should be one of the top priorities for the state. They shouldn't be making cuts right now."

Families with questions about transportation or eligibility are encouraged to contact the district's transportation provider, GG&C Busing, for assistance.

The district is also finalizing recommended walking routes for each school, which will be shared with families once they are complete.