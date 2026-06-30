Elyria officer under review for controversial Juneteenth arrest used same tactic earlier that day

ELYRIA, Ohio — The same Elyria police officer on paid leave after a controversial restraint on a 15-year-old girl is under review for a similar tactic used earlier the same day.

Last week, News 5 reported the outrage after several videos appeared to show an officer kneeling on or near the teen’s neck. She was arrested for a disturbance after the city’s Juneteenth festival.

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Attorney Alex Bodiford, who is representing the girl’s family, shared a new video with News 5 of an arrest involving the same officer earlier in the day.

The doorbell video shows police cruisers parked behind a red vehicle in a driveway. Bodiford said his client, Daryl Jackson, was inside the car on the phone with a mental health hotline because he was having suicidal thoughts.

Elyria police said the mental health service provider requested officers respond because Jackson was also making statements about harming others, and they believed he may have a firearm.

In the provided video, the officers can be heard asking Jackson to exit the vehicle with his hands raised.

"Daryl, this is the Elyria Police Department. We want to help you, but you’ve got to work with us,” an officer says over a loudspeaker.

Eventually, Jackson can be seen getting out of the car, raising his arms and approaching officers. After an exchange of words, Jackson then appears to walk away from the officers.

They can be seen on video using non-lethal force, including a taser and pepper ball gun, to take the man to the ground. Then the video shows one officer kneeling near Jackson’s neck.

Bodiford said he and Jackson were upset to see how the situation escalated. The attorney said he was also disappointed to learn that the officer appearing to kneel on Jackson is the same person involved in the controversial restraint of his other client.

"I think this behavior from the police department discourages people from trying to seek help in situations like that. It’s disheartening because he was trying to seek help, and this is the result of it,” Bodiford said.

Some Elyria leaders have called the officer’s maneuver “triggering” and compared it to the murder of George Floyd.

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The officer in question is on paid administrative leave, per protocol, while his actions are under internal review. Elyria Police Chief James Welsh told News 5 on Tuesday that the department is investigating both incidents of use of force.

Welsh issued the following statement to News 5:

“We received a call that Daryl Jackson was potentially in possession of a firearm and was reported to be both homicidal and suicidal. When officers confronted him at the residence, he was noncompliant, and officers used force during the encounter to subdue and arrest Mr. Jackson.



We review every use of force, regardless of whether a complaint is filed, to ensure our officers acted within department policy and the law. Consistent with our standard procedures, this incident has been assigned for an internal review.



It is unacceptable for individuals to violate the law and then refuse to comply with police officers.



When someone refuses to comply with the lawful orders of a police officer or resists arrest, situations can escalate quickly. That is when officers, innocent bystanders, and even the individuals involved are at greater risk of being injured.



I do not condone anyone refusing to comply with lawful orders issued by police officers.



The Elyria Police Department is staffed by professional, well-trained, and proactive officers. They understand my expectations, and I will hold them accountable whenever they violate department policy or fail to meet our professional standards.”

A use-of-force expert News 5 interviewed last week reviewed video from the 15-year-old’s arrest. He opined that, in that case, it appeared the officer was not putting direct pressure on the girl’s neck, and he did not think the tactic amounted to excessive force.

Bodiford said he would reserve judgment until he learns the results of the internal review. But he said he hopes the department examines how it’s de-escalating situations and adjusts policies and training accordingly.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.