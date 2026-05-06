Fallen officer Phillip Wagner honored in Lorain County police memorial

ELYRIA, Ohio — Nearly 10 months after a tragedy that shook Lorain County, fallen Lorain Police Officer Phillip Wagner’s name is permanently etched in the community.

“Officer Wagner wasn’t just a name and he wasn’t just a badge. He was a man who chose every single day to step into a role that demands courage most people will never be asked to give,” said Lorain County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tanya Czack.

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Wednesday, Czack delivered the keynote speech during an emotional ceremony hosted by the Lorain County Chiefs’ Law Enforcement Officers Association.

“Just the simple thought of me saying P-Wags’ name, I got emotional right away,” said Sheffield Village Police Chief William Visalden, who is also the president of the chiefs’ association.

Visalden knew Wagner from the patrolman’s four years of service at the Sheffield Village Police Department, before his three years with the Lorain Police.

“It goes without saying because we’ve seen it, but [Wagner] would stand next to you in any battle, any given day, for you and for the residents of the city of Lorain,” Visalden said.

Wagner died in July 2025 after a gunman opened fire on him and fellow officer Peter Gale while they were eating lunch on Riverbend Drive. Gale and responding officer Brent Payne were also injured in the attack.

Vigil held for fallen Lorain Police Officer

“[It was] a senseless act of violence that has left a lasting mark on the citizens of Lorain, the Lorain Police Department and the entire Lorain County community,” Lorain Police Chief Michael Failing said during Wednesday’s ceremony.

Officers from agencies around Lorain County presented roses on top of a folded flag as the name of each person killed in the line of duty in the county was read.

“Each name on this wall represents a story that didn’t get to finish, a family that carries an empty chair, a partner who still hears a voice on the radio that will never answer again,” Czack said.

Officer Payne presented Wagner’s mother with a rose after his name was called. He then broke into tears, embracing another officer.

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Wanda Wagner was seated behind the family of Michael Allyn Paris, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper whose name is also etched on the memorial.

“You know what they’re going through; it doesn’t matter how many years have passed,” said his wife, Jean Paris.

The couple’s daughter, Halle, presented a rose when her father’s name was read. She currently serves as a state trooper at the same Elyria post where her father served.

“I wanted to be a trooper ever since I was four or five years old. I always wanted to do what he did growing up,” said Halle Paris.

Michael Allyn Paris died from a massive heart attack in 2012, shortly after a traffic stop with an aggressive driver. His family said they’re grateful he’s still remembered more than a decade later.

“When everything happens, everybody’s there. And sometimes you feel like they could forget. And to see everyone show up year after year, it means a lot to the families,” said Jean Paris.

Families and fellow officers said they pledge to never forget their fallen brothers and sisters. And the names on the memorial serve as a permanent reminder.

“It’s not a motto. It’s truly a promise. They’re not just words. So we want to make sure we remember the fallen that have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Visalden. “It will continue. Lorain County will continue to honor our fallen here.”

On Thursday, Wagner’s name will also be added to the state Law Enforcement Memorial in London, Ohio.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.