Here's why you should support your local farms amid rising food costs

VERMILLION, Ohio — People are feeling the pressure of higher grocery prices.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts food prices overall will rise 3% this year. Beef prices have already surged more than 15% from 2025 levels, with costs expected to climb further.

"I’m disappointed, frustrated, and I am concerned for single parents,” said community member Jula Blankenship.

So, people have been depending on local food pantries, cutting costs in other areas, growing their own produce or, like Julene Woods, raising their own chickens.

"It's a lot of work, but it's so rewarding when you're able to raise your own food, and you can go out there and get your few eggs for breakfast,” said Woods.

And others feel that if they must spend more money in the grocery store because of rising costs, they would rather do it at their local farms for better quality food, like at Woods Family Farm in Vermillion.

“With everything going on, your farms are the key and the foundation to the community, “said Woods.

Woods and her husband started Woods Family Farm six years ago. They offer pasture-raised eggs, chicken, turkey and their pork comes in bulk.

"We think that's where the healthiest food source is. If you know where your food comes from and you've connected with your farmer, you're going to get the best quality food.

Having the option to buy in bulk from Woods Family Farm can be a money saver.

"Our prices last for that full year, whether or not the market fluctuates,” said Woods.

And if people need food out of business hours, the farm has a roadside stand which serves people fresh food 24/7, paying for what they need through an honor system.

“We have eggs and all our chicken products out here in the stand. We keep two of everything and are constantly restocking."

And if you need more, just send a text or email, and they will pack it for you, making sure you’re taking home fresh food.

"The lack of quality food is the core of a lot of our health problems and the economy problems. If you go local, you're supporting not just that business, but you're supporting the community as a whole,” said Woods.