He’s barely old enough to vote. Now he may be the youngest trustee in Lorain County history

COLUMBIA TWP., Ohio — For Joe Borczuch Jr., 2025 has been among the most eventful years in his young life. He graduated from Columbia High School in the fall and started his freshman year at Cleveland State University. In between, he launched his first bid for political office.

The Columbia Township 19-year-old is now poised to make history as the youngest person to ever hold a trustee position in Lorain County.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Wait, you’re only 19? You just graduated?’” he laughed.

Borczuch Jr. said his age was not a limiting factor when he decided to enter the race, though it was certainly a topic of discussion during his campaign.

"Growing up in the community and going to school here, everyone knows me for the most part. And if they didn’t, they got to know me over the past six months or so,” he said.

In the November election, Borczuch Jr. received the most votes in the nonpartisan race for two open seats on the three-person board of trustees. He and incumbent Dave Montante won the positions with 929 and 901 votes, respectively. A third challenger, Julie Powers, received 524 votes.

"Everyone was screaming and cheering. And I was excited, I was kind of like blown away,” Borczuch Jr. said of the election results.

The township does not keep formal records of candidates’ ages, but many believe Borczuch Jr. is the youngest person in Lorain County history to be elected a trustee.

"There was always an ongoing joke, with him being the council president of the [high school] student body [that] ‘Oh, he’s going to be president in 2040-something,’” his father Joe Borczuch Sr. said.

Both of his parents said they expect Borczuch Jr. to continue climbing the political ladder.

"We cannot wait to see what the future holds for him – I firmly believe that this is just the beginning,” his mother, Kim Rumes, told News 5 via text Monday.

Borczuch Sr. is the service director for Olmsted Falls and said he recognizes his son’s knack for public service.

"He is definitely more grown-up than most 19-year-olds,” he said. “So being that he’s at that level already, I think that will help him out a long ways.”

Borczuch Jr. takes on the new role as Columbia Township grapples with unprecedented growth. Since 2010, the township’s population has climbed by more than a quarter. Most of that boom has come within the past five years, with a more than 19% jump since 2020.

News 5 previously covered efforts to anticipate the population increase and stem growing pains.

The trustee-elect said the growth is a challenge he’s eager to tackle, and he believes he brings a new perspective as a part of the next generation.

"[We need to be] planning what’s best no matter what’s going to happen in our future,” he said. “Not just in a couple of years, but in 20 years, when [my generation is] older, when we’re raising families - making sure we’ll have a great place to raise our families.”

Soon-to-be colleagues at the township hall said they’re looking forward to the trustee-elect’s perspective. Some said they hope other young people will be encouraged to be more civically engaged.

"He seems like a very bright kid. He’s had a lot of good ideas so far. So hopefully we’ll see them implemented or at least voiced in our trustee meetings, which we hope more people attend to voice their opinions,” said Columbia Twp. Zoning Inspector Rick Lanzo.

Borczuch Jr. said he’s eager to start his official duties in 2026.

"It’s time to give back to the community,” he said. “I know I’m young. But I’ve grown up here and seen what the community can do for everyone else. And I felt it’s my time to kind of jump in and start doing that as well.”

The part-time position includes twice-monthly meetings, along with regular communication with constituents and a $14,000 salary. He’s balancing full-time school, studying political science and marketing at CSU.

