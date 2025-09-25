High-rise apartments proposed for Sheffield Lake

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio — Neighbors in Sheffield Lake are debating the future of an underused property near Lake Erie. A proposal to build several high-rise apartment buildings at the Shoreway Shopping Center is drawing mixed reactions.

Terry and Sylvia Varga put down roots in Sheffield Lake almost 35 years ago.

“We like it here. It’s pretty quiet,” said Terry Varga. “When you’re living by a grocery store and a shopping center, you’ve got to put up with a little bit.”

The couple said the nearby Shoreway Shopping Center used to be a selling point. They recalled a pharmacy, hardware store and nearby bowling alley, all of which are now gone.

But they think the plaza, now home to an Apples Market, Dollar Tree, Goodwill and several other small stores, still has potential.

“I don’t want to lose that view,” said Terry Varga, pointing to the lake. “That’s all we’ve got out here as far as I’m concerned.”

A recent proposal could change the view at Lake and Lake Breeze Roads. A zoning change application, obtained by a public records request, shows a proposal for a pair of 5-story apartment buildings at the corner of the now-empty parking lot.

Two other phases in the preliminary plan include a retail shopping center next to the existing Goodwill and a 9-story apartment building in the plaza’s southeast corner.

The city says it would be an estimated $48-55 million project.

But some neighbors don’t think it’s the right kind of investment for Sheffield Lake.

“We’d like to see stuff go in at the shopping center, some nice stores or restaurants. We’re not opposed to that at all,” said Sylvia Varga.

Terry Varga added, “We already have three or four apartments within a quarter of a mile, not even that. So I just feel it’s enough.”

Most other neighbors who spoke to News 5 on Thursday agreed they’d rather see something else occupy the property.

“A lot of people are against it. The zoning was messed up and we just want to see other things here,” said Renee Polasko, who lives a few blocks away.

The property is currently zoned for commercial development, but the owners are requesting a zoning change to residential.

City Councilmember Rosa Gee said that would likely require an exception to a city ordinance against “spot zoning,” which would apply zoning laws to a specific parcel that differ from the surrounding area.

The councilwoman said she has had several constituents voice support for the project. Some believe hundreds of new apartment units could generate a new tax base.

Others worry the increase in housing would put a strain on existing infrastructure and schools.

“Our sewer system isn’t up to par. We’ve had problems with our sewer systems,” said Terry Varga.

News 5 spoke with the developers on Thursday, who were not ready to make a formal comment. They said the plans are not finalized yet, but their goal is to revitalize the shopping center and bring investment to the entire area.

Most of the investors are based out of state. They said they’ve seen success with similar projects elsewhere. But some neighbors worry the plan is not a good fit for Sheffield Lake.

“Some of the people who think it’s a great idea don’t live right across the street from it either, like we do,” said Sylvia Varga.

The planning commission already recommended that city council approve the zoning change request for the development, but the proposal is currently pending.

Meanwhile, the city is also exploring creating a tax increment financing (TIF) district for the area, where property tax revenue could be used for infrastructure and economic development.

