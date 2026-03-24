How much are Lorain County communities getting from recreational cannabis tax revenue?

ELYRIA, Ohio — Communities across Ohio that host recreational cannabis dispensaries are finally getting the tax revenue they were promised when voters approved adult-use marijuana in 2023.

According to state tax records, three communities in Lorain County collected nearly $820,000 in recreational cannabis tax revenue between September 2024 and November 2025. Elyria brought in the most at $374,000.

Elyria Mayor Kevin Brubaker told Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley he wasn’t sure the city would ever see the money.

Payments had been on hold until the passage of Senate Bill 56 in December. The legislation directs 36% of cannabis tax revenues to communities with at least one licensed dispensary, while the other 64% goes to Ohio’s general fund.

Brubaker said Elyria expects to receive about $23,000 per month moving forward. The money will go into the city’s general fund to support operations across several departments.

"Twenty-three thousand on a $50 million general fund budget that we have, it's kind of like a needle in a haystack; it's not a lot, but it will help," Brubaker said.

Elyria has two recreational cannabis dispensaries, including FRX, which also serves medical marijuana patients.

FRX General Manager Robert Horn told Tarpley that business has grown since recreational cannabis use became legal.

"I think it's really beneficial for not only the city as far as the revenue they're making, but for the people as well," said Horn.

Sheffield Township is set to receive $168,000, though the township's auditor told News 5 the community has not yet determined how the money will be used.

The City of Lorain received an initial payment of more than $275,000.

Lorain's auditor sent News 5 a statement saying, "The cannabis revenue will be used to support all functions of the City including police and fire safety forces and general government operations such as the municipal courts, parks, and other general administrative departments. Future distributions may be designated for specific projects of the City by the administration but only by way of an ordinance or resolution passed by Council."

