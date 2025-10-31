Issue 1: Lorain County voters to decide on sales tax to fund sheriff's office

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Lorain County voters will weigh whether to raise the sales tax rate to generate a new revenue stream for the sheriff’s office.

Issue 1 would raise sales tax by 0.25%, with the additional money dedicated to general operations at the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is one of the simplest math taxes or levies that’s out there right now,” said Lorain County Sheriff Jack Hall.

He explained the increase would restore a tax enacted in 2016 and then eliminated in 2020 by the county board of commissioners.

“We’re currently tied with three other counties for the lowest sales tax in the state of Ohio. And then if Issue 1 passes, we will be tied then with 48 other counties in the state to enjoy the second lowest,” Hall explained.

Lorain County currently has a 6.5% sales tax. The proposed increase would put it on par with neighboring Medina and Erie Counties. Cuyahoga County is tied for the highest sales tax rate in the state.

Hall said the increase would generate up to $14 million for the sheriff’s office and help cover costs for deputy patrols, special units, administrative duties and other general operations.

“All the things that are made available to the residents of Lorain County that sometimes they don’t think about, this is what the sheriff’s office does on a daily basis,” he said.

So, how much would the sales tax increase cost you?

Lorain County residents spend an average of $485 monthly on taxable goods and services. The proposed increase would add an average $1.21 to monthly expenses.

“To raise nearly $14 million for the sheriff’s office… I think [voters] will see the value in that,” Hall said.

Some voters told News 5 they were opposed to any tax increases, including sales tax.

“No, I’m not voting for it. My husband and I are both seniors - 76 and 71 - and I’m tired of all these taxes,” said voter Celesta Menges.

It was a similar sentiment shared by voters with News 5 over the summer, citing soaring inflation and recent property tax hikes.

Voters could decide on sales tax increase to support Lorain Co. Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Voters could decide on sales tax increase to support Lorain Co. Sheriff's Office

“Burdening the citizens with more tax, even for a good cause, may not be the answer, especially when the timing is wrong,” said Ossama Lashin.

Shelly Johns added, “A lot of people are struggling. So we don’t need more taxes.”

0.25% of the current sales tax already goes to the sheriff’s budget for the county jail. Hall said an additional 0.25% for general operations would reduce his office’s reliance on county finances and insulate it from politics.

“It’s going to significantly depend on the relationship that you have with the commissioners. My office will fight for budget dollars against every other office,” he said.

The increase would restore the tax that was eliminated in 2020. In July, County Commissioner Dave Moore told News 5 pandemic relief money helped fill the resulting funding gap. But after the expiration of that assistance, the county would face a $5-$8 million budget deficit.

Hall hopes some additional money saved would help pay for other priorities.

“One of the things that I would like to see them do is to take some of that money and apply it toward the construction of a new jail, which we desperately need,” he said.

He said Lorain County residents would not bear the burden of an increase because two-thirds of sales tax revenue is paid by visitors and businesses.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.