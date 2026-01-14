Local leaders say Ford to pivot production, delay timeline at Ohio Assembly Plant

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — Local leaders are bracing for a delay and change in production at the Ohio Ford Assembly Plant in Lorain County. According to Sheffield Village Mayor Bob Markovich, work set to begin this spring has been pushed back three years as the company pivots its production from electric to hybrid vehicles.

In 2022, Ford announced a $1.5 million investment in the Lorain County plant, more than doubling its workforce with 1,800 new jobs.

Lorain County to power Ford's push into electric vehicles; 1,800 jobs to be created at Ohio Assembly Plant

“We saw it as huge for Sheffield Village,” said Mayor Bob Markovich.

The plant is situated in Sheffield Village, Sheffield Lake and Avon Lake, but the addition for a new line of electric vehicles was planned mostly within the village limits, and the mayor said income tax revenue would generate millions of dollars annually.

"These are really jobs of the future. This is all about the future. Ford's commitment to Ohio. Ford's commitment to electric vehicles," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in 2022.

Ford Blue President Kumar Galhotra told the crowd at the time, “We’re moving and we’re moving now.”

The project has been moving forward. Exterior construction is essentially complete on the plant’s new addition. It progressed, despite adjustments to its plan.

In 2024, Ford announced it was scrapping plans for a three-row all-electric SUV in favor of an all-electric commercial van.

Ford plans to start production of all-electric commercial van at Lorain County plant in 2026

At that time, the company doubled down on its commitment to bringing 1,800 jobs and starting production by 2026.

Now, the Sheffield Village mayor said he was made aware that the plans are pivoting again from EVs to hybrid vehicles.

“Coporate Ford made a decision that they’re no longer going to pursue electric vehicles,” he said.

News 5 has reached out to Ford to officially confirm the change, but hasn’t heard back as of Wednesday evening.

Information from the company’s website said Ford is taking a $19.5 billion hit as it adjusts its EV strategy. The news comes as more automakers move away from electric vehicle production and the federal government prioritizes gas and hybrid vehicles.

The mayor said he was told the change would push production back to 2029. He said the promise of jobs remains the same, but the village will now miss out on several years of expected income tax revenue.

“It’s really hampering our contract negotiations because that additional revenue, we’re not going to see,” Markovich said.

He explained the village is still seeing interest from companies looking to move near the Ford plant, anticipating industry to complement Ford’s expanded production.

“We’re putting a lot of effort and energy into gathering information for these companies that are still knocking on our door,” he said.

As a further vote of confidence, Markovich pointed to an upcoming visit by high-level U.S. officials. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation director, the EPA administrator and trade ambassador are planning to stop at the Ohio Assembly Plant.

The DOT said the visit is part of a tour touting work to lower car prices for American families.

Markovich said recent upgrades at the plant make it state-of-the-art and primed for future manufacturing. He said the village is optimistic and the village will benefit from the company’s local investment.

“We know what the potential is and we’re going to work tirelessly to do what we need to do to bring the right industry to Sheffield Village,” he said.

