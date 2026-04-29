Lorain High School families question last-minute graduation changes

LORAIN, Ohio — Some families of Lorain High School seniors say they’re scrambling after a last-minute change to graduation.

On Tuesday, Lorain City Schools announced it was moving the graduation ceremony up by several days so it could maximize safety resources.

Richard Mercado and Chris Olejko said they’re both proud fathers of soon-to-be graduates.

“His daughter’s a straight-A student, my daughter’s been on the honor roll, they’re both going to college next year. My daughter wants to be a teacher to help the next generation,” Olejko said.

Mercado added, “My daughter wants to be a math teacher.”

Mercado’s stepdaughter, Leilani Soto and Olejko’s daughter, Ivy, are weeks away from celebrating their success at Lorain High School. But graduation isn’t shaping up the way they’d envisioned.

“She’s crying that everything’s just falling apart,” said Olejko.

On Tuesday, the district sent an email to students and families about changes to the upcoming graduation. Leaders decided to move the ceremony from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 23.

The change sparked swift outrage from some families. Both Olejko and Mercado said relatives had planned to travel to town for graduation, including Leilani’s father from Puerto Rico.

Likewise, both families had previous commitments scheduled for the Memorial Day Weekend when graduation was rescheduled. Olejko now plans to cancel a trip to Atlanta. Mercado is planning to be in Puerto Rico to watch his son’s college graduation.

“She was like, ‘Dad, they just changed the whole thing. I waited so long for this day and none of you are going to be here,’” Mercado said of his conversation with Leilani.

Lydia Manek also spoke with News 5 on Wednesday. The former Lorain City Schools secretary now lives in South Carolina, but she’s maintained a close relationship with several Lorain students. She said she promised to attend their graduation this spring, but worries about finding an affordable flight change on such short notice.

“It’s a four year promise or so that I’ve made to them, so I’ll get there but it’s also very disappointing to have to go through,” Manek said. “It’s upsetting that it was not even a month notice for everybody to be able to change that.”

Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Graham said he decided the change was necessary after a conversation with the Lorain Police Department this week.

“The reality is for them they’re down a dozen+ officers and they need a lot more coverage at night, not only for our graduation ceremony, but also to take care of and protect the people of Lorain,” Graham said during a press conference Wednesday.

The superintendent said there were no specific safety concerns or incidents that prompted the change.

In a statement on social media, the police department said, “This adjustment allows resources to be aligned appropriately so that graduates and families can be supported at George Daniel Field while officers continue serving residents throughout the City of Lorain. We understand this change may impact family plans, and we sincerely appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation.”

When asked if the decision could have been made earlier, Graham responded, “I wish it could’ve been. It should have been, but it was made yesterday.”

In 2024, News 5 reported on a disturbance outside of the Lorain High School graduation at the Crushers’ stadium.

Avon PD responds to disturbance during Lorain H.S. graduation in Avon; several people charged

RELATED: Avon PD responds to disturbance during Lorain H.S. graduation in Avon; several people charged

At that time, the superintendent said he had underestimated the number of officers needed. Now, he said he’s not taking chances.

“It comes down to a few people that will miss this milestone, versus the safety of 5,800,” Graham said.

Some of the families who may miss the milestone tell News 5 they’re disappointed in the last-minute decision and would have liked to have been included in discussions.

“They should have come to us, the parents, and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to have a special meeting to discuss graduation,’” said Olejko. “I mean, it’s been on the schedule since last August when the kids started.”

Others said it’s been a difficult few months for families, students and staff in Lorain. The district is facing a large budget shortfall and recently announced the layoffs of more than 100 teachers.

Olejko said, “This whole thing is just snowballing down to being a total mess.”

Some said the graduation change feels like another blow and is further testing the community’s trust in district leadership.

“This does not, by any means, show the community that they’re responsible, that they’re managing everything correctly,” said Manek.

Mercado added, “It’s not only us. I’m here and we’re here talking and making a voice for some other people who may be are scared and don’t want to do it.”

The district said it does not plan to make any additional changes. The rain date for graduation is the following day, Sunday, May 24.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.