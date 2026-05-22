Lorain High School moves graduation ceremony indoors ahead of potential severe weather

Lorain High School announced Thursday that the Class of 2026 graduation ceremony will be held inside the Lorain High School Gymnasium due to potential severe weather on Saturday.

The school said each graduate will be allowed five free tickets for gym seating, and can purchase an additional four tickets ($2) for overflow seating. The additional seats would be in the cafeteria and auditorium, where the ceremony will be livestreamed.

Lorain High School also issued an apology in a statement sent to students and families:

"We sincerely apologize for the continued changes and understand the frustration many families may feel. These decisions were made out of necessity due to weather concerns and with the safety of our students, families, and staff in mind."

Thank you for your patience, flexibility, and continued support as we celebrate the incredible Class of 2026. 💙"

This announcement comes after many, including other graduates, families and district leaders in Lorain, have kept a close eye on the weather.

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