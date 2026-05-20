Grads, families, district leaders watch skies as weather threatens graduation season

LORAIN, Ohio — As seniors and families prepare for graduation, they’re also keeping their eyes on the forecast. School districts are balancing pre-scheduled commencements with threats of severe weather.

Despite the overcast weather above Lorain High School’s football stadium on Wednesday, graduating senior Jeremiah Watson and his mother, India, said their spirits were high.

“From freshman year all the way to my senior year, it was a lot of work. It was a lot of work and I’m just glad I’m done with it,” Watson said.

His mother added, “I’m very proud of him graduating. It’s an honor.”

This graduation season, Mother Nature might influence when families can see that honor.

This week, Medina moved its upcoming graduation from Friday to Thursday due to inclement weather in the forecast.

RELATED: Medina High School moves graduation date due to weather

North Ridgeville City Schools said the district had built in several backup options for its graduation, but was able to fit in the scheduled ceremony before storms rolled in on Tuesday.

In Lorain, district leaders planned to meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday to discuss their options.

The graduation ceremony was scheduled for Saturday morning, with Sunday as a potential rain option.

The high school graduation has already been rescheduled once and some families said the possibility of more changes was an added stressor.

“It’s already a stressful week with everything. And then just adding this on… I’m about ready to pull my hair out,” said Chris Olejko.

The Lorain father spoke to News 5 in April when the district pushed graduation a few days earlier, citing concerns over police staffing.

Lorain High School families question last-minute graduation changes

RELATED: Lorain High School families question last-minute graduation changes

The change meant Olejko had to cancel a Memorial Day weekend trip to make the new ceremony date.

“My daughter’s my world, so I had to be here for it,” he said.

He told News 5 that out-of-town family also rearranged their schedules to attend graduation and he worried more changes could upend their plans again. He hoped to know about any updates as soon as possible.

“It’s pins and needles. It’s an emotional roller coaster,” Olejko said.

India Watson also had to reschedule her time off from work to attend Jeremiah’s graduation. She said her family would adapt to a new time or day, even if it was an inconvenience.

“I will see my son walk across that stage, yes I will,” she said.

The school said it would be weighing what’s best for the class of 2026 and the graduates’ experience.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.