Medina High School moves graduation date due to weather

Medina High School has moved the date of its upcoming graduation due to inclement weather expected in Northeast Ohio later this week, the district announced Tuesday.

The graduation ceremony will now take place on Thursday at 7 p.m., instead of Friday evening, the district said.

"We recognize that any schedule adjustment creates challenges for some families, especially those traveling from out of town, and we did not make this decision lightly," the district said in a statement.

Additionally, the school's Baccalaureate Ceremony will now be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at St. Matthew’s Church, the district said.

Graduation details such as location, arrival times, parking and tickets will remain the same, the district said. Thursday's ceremony will be streamed on the district's Facebook and YouTube pages.

"We sincerely appreciate your understanding, flexibility, and support as we celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2026. We look forward to honoring our graduates together," the district said in a statement.

Medina is just one of many schools hosting graduation ceremonies this week, as rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit the area Friday through Sunday.