Lorain teachers learn who was laid off in sweeping $17.6 million budget cuts

LORAIN, Ohio — More than 100 Lorain City Schools teachers have received word that their positions are being eliminated next. As the district faces more financial uncertainty ahead, some families worry about what else could be cut.

Lorain grandfather, German Soto, told News 5 it’s been a stressful few months for his family.

"We’re all nervous. The grandmother, she’s worried about it because [our] little girl is here in school. She likes it here a lot. All the teachers are nice,” Soto told News 5 on Monday.

His granddaughter currently attends Garfield Elementary School, but will move buildings for the remainder of her elementary education. Starting in the fall, Garfield will become the district’s centralized preschool building. Another school, Frank Jacinto Elementary, will serve students with autism.

Elementary students will be distributed through the remaining eight school buildings as the district eliminates dozens of elementary teachers.

Soto’s daughter teaches at Garfield, and he said the family was relieved she was not among the teachers who received a recent layoff notice. But Soto said she has been feeling the impact of the changes.

"She’s feeling pretty bad. She was crying a lot the first time she heard about everything,” he said.

Lorain Education Association (LEA) president Julie Garcia said emotions have been especially high in recent days.

"We’re not just colleagues; this is family. And to see your family lose their jobs and go through this, it’s really devastating,” Garcia said.

On Friday, Garcia said she helped deliver some of the 106 layoff notices to affected teachers and staff in the union.

"It’s just like this heavy, black cloud hanging over top. Every principal that I gave an envelope to, they just said, ‘This sucks. I hate this part of my job. It’s just terrible,’” she said.

The LEA members make up the bulk of the 167 layoffs district-wide. The reduction in force is part of sweeping cuts to balance the district’s budget.

RELATED: Here's where Lorain City Schools is slashing $17.6 million

Because of a loss of federal, state and local funding, the district said it was forced to slash nearly $18 million. The adjustments included staffing cuts, the elimination of some programs like dance, choir and health and the reconfiguration of its elementary schools.

RELATED: LCS to repurpose Garfield, Frank Jacinto Elementary Schools as part of sweeping budget adjustments

“It means larger class sizes, fewer supports as far as counselors, wraparound services,” said Garcia about the cuts’ impact on students.

Some parents said they’re worried how fewer staff and programs will affect their children.

"This is the generation that’s going to be leading the world soon. And you’re taking everything from them that they need to do so. It’s ridiculous,” said Lorain parent Naomi Reedy.

LCS Superintendent Jeff Graham called the current financial situation a “pivot point.” He said the district’s future hinges on a levy proposed on the May ballot. He said if it fails, the district could be forced to cut an additional $4-8 million from its budget.

In a statement to News 5, Graham reiterated the levy’s importance. If successful, he said the district may be able to bring back some of the staff who lost their jobs.

"Our district is working hard every day to do more with the resources we have because our children deserve opportunities for their futures,” he said in the statement.

Some families told News 5 they’re worried about what else they could lose if the levy fails.

"That’s very scary, especially because most of the time, a lot of the school levies don’t pass in the first place,” said Reedy.

Soto added, "They keep cutting, they keep cutting. I don’t know what could happen. Could they close a school?”

School ends for students next month. Teachers’ last day is May 29.

You can find more information about the district’s path forward and the upcoming Issue 5 by clicking here.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.