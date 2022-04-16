Man wanted for fatal Sheffield Village McDonald's shooting arrested

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — James Kimbrough, the man wanted for the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman at a Sheffield Village McDonald's in January, has been arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to authorities, Kimbrough allegedly shot and killed the woman while she sat in her vehicle in a parking lot around 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 6.

Kimbrough was also sought as a person of interest in at least two other shootings in Lorain.

A reward had been issued in January for information leading to Kimbrough's arrest.

On Saturday, the U.S. Marshals announced that he had been arrested and is being held at the Lorain County Jail.

