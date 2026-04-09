Meet the Lorain County Sheriff Office's newest rookie

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office will soon be debuting a new tool. The agency has purchased its first horse for a newly-created mounted unit.

The 10-year-old mare, who has yet to be officially named, arrived in Lorain County from Millersburg a week ago. Her handlers said her calm temperament and confidence are ideal qualities for a job in law enforcement.

“I compare her to a golden retriever personality. She’s very sweet and patient,” said volunteer Victoria Syrowski.

Syrowski’s husband is a Lorain County Sheriff’s deputy who will be part of the mounted unit. The couple has their own horses at the same stable as the new mare, and Syrowski has been helping facilitate training.

“It’s really nice to be able to share my knowledge and my expertise with them,” she said.

Many of the deputies participating in the new mounted unit have experience or interest in horses.

“She’s patient with us while we learn. She’s beautiful,” said Lorain County Deputy Mark Detrick, who has been practicing riding with the new horse.

He said he sees the value of having a mounted unit available for public appearances and law enforcement purposes.

“Search and rescue, especially being out here in the county. And then also riot control if need-be in the future… and just getting out there and talking to people, community relations,” he said of the unit’s roles.

The tactical and community outreach advantages were points Sheriff Jack Hall made when he told News 5 he was contemplating the mounted unit in March 2025.

Lorain County Sheriff drumming up support for mounted unit

RELATED: Lorain County Sheriff drumming up support for mounted unit

Since then, Hall said, there have been circumstances where horses would have been helpful, including a large-scale manhunt for a man accused of assaulting officers last spring.

“When you’re dealing with a fugitive that’s on the run, time is of the essence. And being able to deploy a unit like that and get them set up rapidly in a perimeter would’ve assisted greatly on that call,” said Hall.

The sheriff said the program will not be the responsibility of Lorain County taxpayers. Private donations have been pouring into his office since he first announced the mounted unit.

“We’ve been looking for a year and that allowed us also to build up the community funding and support to do this with two tack sales and private donations that we’ve received from the community. The support has been absolutely phenomenal,” he said.

Fundraising has brought in more than $50,000 so far, along with donated equipment and feed. The sheriff said numerous others have pledged support and asked how they can contribute in the future.

Hall said his office will likely acquire a second horse in the coming weeks. The pair will likely be ready for their first public appearance during Memorial Day weekend events.

Eventually, he hopes to have 8-10 total horses, assign full-time deputies and find a permanent location to board the mounted unit.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.