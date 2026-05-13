Midview High School students, staff evacuated due to fire, district says

Midview High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a fire that broke out in the building, the school district said in a Facebook post.

Just before 3 p.m., the district said there is a fire at the high school and that all students and staff are safe.

Police and fire personnel are on the scene, the district said.

No students or staff are permitted into the building at this time.

Parents who pick up their students may do so at Midview Middle School. Students who drive will be escorted back to the high school's parking lot.