More stores are breaking tobacco rules in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Fewer tobacco retailers are complying with age restrictions in Lorain County.

Lorain County Public Health found that from December 2025 to February 2026, an underage informant was sold tobacco products at 28% of the stores visited. It’s a 10% increase compared to the year before.

Lorain County Public Health's Population Health Team Supervisor, Kat Bray, said even when an ID was presented, some clerks didn’t check it.

“Ohio actually passed the Tobacco 21 law back in 2019, so it's important that we are continuing to check compliance on that and educate that, that is in fact a change from maybe what people are familiar with previously,” she said. Prior to that law, 18 was the legal age to buy these products.

“Lorain County Public Health offers signage, which is one key piece or visual prompt that can remind clerks and customers alike that the age is now 21 or older to buy tobacco and nicotine products.”

No citations will be issued, but the 78 stores that were visited in Lorain County this time around will receive letters explaining how they did.

The goal is to educate these retailers and push for better training.

“When students and young people begin smoking earlier in their lives, they're more likely to become lifelong smokers,” said Bray. “So, access to these tobacco and nicotine products that are highly addictive is really an important public health strategy so that we're not, basically setting up youth for a future where they might be addicted to nicotine.”

The agency is willing to help its communities implement zoning laws that could deter underage use.