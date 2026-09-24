North Ridgeville officials block ballot measure on HUD urban designation

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — North Ridgeville city leaders have halted a proposed referendum that would have allowed voters to weigh in on the city's participation in Lorain County's HUD urban county designation.

On Monday, the Lorain County Board of Elections certified a petition for a proposed referendum had gathered enough signatures. But at a city council meeting the same day, the North Ridgeville law director declared the petition invalid.

"There is no doubt that this petition for resolution, unfortunately, is invalid. It is invalid for a number of reasons, no matter what you think," law director Brian Moriarty said on Monday.

Moriarty said he would release his full legal opinion next week. But during the meeting, he explained the petition lacked specific language and did not follow certain statutory regulations.

He further explained the city charter required the mayor to move forward with a cooperation agreement with HUD and Lorain County in early September, despite the pending referendum.

Moriarity’s statements were met with dissatisfaction from the crowd at the meeting.

"It was really upsetting. And I think a lot of people in the room felt like they were cheated," said Robert Baumgardner.

Susan Olsen echoed that frustration.

"I wasn't surprised that the city would find a way to fight it, but I was disappointed that they went that far," she said.

Both North Ridgeville residents are part of the citizen-led group “We the People of North Ridgeville.” The effort collected more than 1,000 petition signatures for a proposed referendum.

RELATED: North Ridgeville voters could see ballot issue on HUD urban designation

The proposal would have allowed voters to decide whether the city enters into a cooperation agreement with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Lorain County for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

North Ridgeville and other Lorain County communities already receive CDBG money administered through the state. The grants go toward improvement projects and services in low to moderate income neighborhoods.

An urban designation shifts control of funding to the county. County leaders have said it would also free up more money, more often.

County leaders have touted the program as a “no-brainer” to leverage more federal funding. But others have raised concerns over the transparency of the process.

RELATED: Lorain County townships push back against 'urban county' designation

Last week, the county announced its application for urban county status had been approved by HUD. Seven communities in Lorain County, including North Ridgeville, have chosen to participate.

"We're fighting over free money. Anything else is not the truth," North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran said on Monday.

RELATED: What Lorain County’s ‘urban’ designation could mean and why some residents are concerned

He was unavailable for an interview Wednesday, but told News 5 he followed the provisions of the charter and followed the direction of our legal counsel.

But some, including Baumgardner and Olsen, believe the mayor and his administration deliberately bypassed a legally filed citizen referendum.

Baumgardner said the group's goal throughout the process has remained consistent.

"That's all we've ever asked for is for the voters of North Ridgeville to have a say in our future," he said.

Corcoran called claims of ethical violations “unfounded, disappointing and untrue.”

"I appreciate the passion and drive the group that worked on this had, as this is truly part of the democratic process, but we are bound by the law," he said via email.

The citizen group disagrees with the city's legal assessment and is planning its own legal review to determine next steps.

"Regardless of how this plays out or how far it goes in the legal realm, people are aware. And that's what we'll take from this," Olsen said.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.