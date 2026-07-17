Northeast Ohio businesses feel sting of wildfire smoke

ELYRIA, Ohio — Communities and businesses were still feeling the sting of wildfire smoke on a second day of hazy skies and air quality alerts.

The Shoppes on Broad reopened Friday after the small business owners in the downtown Elyria building weighed the risks and benefits.

News 5 Cleveland Maegen Hurtado (right) talks to News 5 at Potted Joy inside the Shoppes on Broad.

“We need to be open in order for our business to be sustainable and to continue to be profitable. It made sense for us to be open, especially because people had the opportunity to understand what’s happening, get the masks that they need or understand what they need to plan their day around the air quality,” said Maegen Hurtado, the owner of Potted Joy.

She said she appreciated returning to her plant shop as a respite from the smog outside.

“They improve air quality. So you can definitely come in here and get a nice breath of fresh air,” Hurtado said.

Fresh air has been a scarce commodity lately as Canadian wildfire smoke descended over Northeast Ohio. When the clouds settled over Lorain County Thursday, Hurtado and the rest of the store owners in the Shoppes on Broad evaluated their options.

“We all came into the Shoppes and we all noticed the smoke, the extra fogginess, and we immediately just started talking as a community, just trying to understand what makes the most sense,” Hurtado said.

As others adjusted their plans Thursday, the Shoppes decided to close on what could have been a profitable day. Live music, food and hundreds of visitors were expected to swarm nearby Ely Square for Third Thursdays.

“Third Thursdays is the hottest party in Elyria … well, one of the hottest parties,” laughed Monet Roberts, the executive director of Elyria Community Partnership.

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Since 2021, the organization has hosted the monthly event during June, July and August. It touted its success in bringing crowds to downtown Elyria, with many visitors also patronizing the local businesses.

Roberts said it quickly became apparent they would need to pivot Thursday’s original plan for the air quality alert. She said they first tried to move into the designated rain space in a nearby church, but the organizers determined it wouldn’t be enough to mitigate the health and safety risks.

“I had a moment where I said, ‘At what point is this too dangerous?’” Roberts said.

Elyria Community Partnership has rescheduled the canceled Third Thursday event for Thursday, July 30. Roberts said the same entertainment and food vendors have agreed to return for the new date.

In North Ridgeville, the Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre was shut down for a second evening Friday. The owners said they were concerned for the health and safety of their guests and employees. Additionally, they said the hazy air could interfere with their film projectors.

Hurtado said she empathized with the challenges of adapting as a small business.

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The Shoppes on Broad was reopened for normal business hours on Friday.

“It just really makes me appreciate having clean air. And when you don’t have it, you really feel it,” Hurtado said.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.