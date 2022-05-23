Oakwood Park Pool undergoing million-dollar renovation

LORAIN, Ohio — Oakwood Park has begun a million-dollar facelift, that'll turn the park into a water fun paradise for the family.

“It'll allow kids to be able to just walk in, walk into the pool, and it'll have special features such as the bucket drops, those mushrooms that spray water at the kids,” said councilman Rey Carrion.

The city is planning on spending a million federal dollars from grant money and coronavirus funding to transform Oakwood Park into a splash pad for families where they plan to also offer things like swimming lessons.

“We live on Lake Erie and we shouldn't have a great lake in the city of Lorain and yet have young people that don't know how to swim,” said Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley.

They hope the pool can be that community hub it once was back in the 1970s.

“Not only is it going to be good for our community, but it's going to bring people from outside Lorain who are going to want to come here and use this pool,” said Bradley.

Community members are also pitching in through the nonprofit, Friends of South Lorain.

One member offered to match $10,000 that was already raised if kids from low-income homes get free passes.

“Low to moderate-income areas, folks that struggle, families that might have three or four or five children, that it might be a challenge for them to be able to afford a hope house,” said Councilman Rey Carrion.

The pool renovation is a part of a list of park improvements the city currently is undertaking.

“The city of Lorain just received a $1.6 million grant from the national park service and we're going to make a first-class baseball, softball, soccer sports facility at campana park,” said the Mayor.

The city also is in the process of resurfacing the tennis courts at Lakeview Park South, 1815 W. Erie Ave. Crews have already started work on the roof of the locker rooms, shower and office building at the pool.

The goal is for the splash park to be done by the summer of 2023. If you'd like to donate to friends of south Lorain.

