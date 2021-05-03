Watch
Police investigating after 42-year-old man found shot to death inside Lorain apartment

Posted at 10:39 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 10:39:47-04

LORAIN, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was found shot and killed inside an apartment in Lorain Monday, according to the Lorain Police Department.

Officers responded Monday at approximately 2:05 a.m. to Bruce Towers, located at 5001 Oberlin Avenue.

A 42-year-old male, identified as John Armstrong, had been fatally shot.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is encouraged to call detective Chris Kovach at 440-204-2105.

