There's no more room at Lorain County Dog Kennel; 9 dogs need immediate adoption

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Volunteers of Lorain County Dog Kennel announced Wednesday that it's at max capacity. The kennel needs your help, and you can do so by bringing a new four-legged friend home.

"This past weekend we celebrated 7 years of not euthanizing for space and we really do not want to start now. We have 9 awesome dogs looking for their new homes and we are now going on 2 days of no adoptions," the volunteers said. "These dogs do not deserve this. They deserve to be in homes that will care for and love them."

The Lorain County Dog Kennel is located at 301 Hadaway Street, Elyria. The dog kennel is open until 6 p.m. today.

