'They truly don’t want this:' Trustees reject zoning application for Lorain Co. mega site

NEW RUSSIA TWP., Ohio — Neighbors in New Russia Township are celebrating a setback in the development of Northeast Ohio’s largest mega site. They’re also preparing to hold their ground in the debate over the future of rural Lorain County.

Tuesday evening, the New Russia Township Trustees rejected an application to rezone nine parcels of land West of the Lorain County Airport from residential and agricultural to industrial.

The decision, which was met with a standing ovation from hundreds of audience members, came after months of vocal opposition from the rural community.

READ MORE: 'Prime farmland:' Neighbors raise concerns over development of Lorain County mega-site

Steve Jackson, whose family has been farming in New Russia and New Carlisle Townships for generations, was among the first neighbors to express concerns with News 5.

He said his family and many neighbors worried how a large-scale development could affect their lifestyles and livelihoods.

“My reaction was, ‘This is devastating,’” Jackson said in October.

In July, Lorain County leaders touted a $67 million state grant meant to build out utilities to support manufacturing on the mega site. The goal has been to prime the land to attract new high-tech development.

READ MORE: Northeast Ohio's largest 'mega site' poised to attract new industry

Following the announcement, some neighbors said they felt the township was left out of the discussion. Signs of opposition soon spread through the township and beyond, as neighbors said they felt blindsided by the proposal.

READ MORE: Opposition grows for Lorain County mega site

Mega site opponents also showed up to township and county meetings en masse, to share their opposition.

News 5 Cleveland Steve Jackson (left) talks to News 5.

"If three or 400 people out of a 2,400-person township show up and voice their opinion… you probably should listen,” said Jackson.

He and other neighbors said they felt grateful to township trustees for listening and rejecting the zoning application Tuesday. But they also acknowledged it likely was not the end of the battle.

"As of now, the zoning’s not going to change. But I doubt everyone’s just going to fold up and go home and say, ‘That was fun,’” Jackson said Wednesday.

County Commissioner Dave Moore said the county has not been deterred by the vocal opposition in New Russia Township.

"I’m sure everyone was fighting back when the turnpike went in; I’m sure people were fighting when Route 2 went in. They fought back in the 50s when the Ford plant came in,” he said.

The Commissioner said Tuesday’s vote is a setback, but the developer has several options to move forward. Moore said there is a process to appeal a zoning decision, and he also wouldn’t rule out legal action against the township.

"The township trustees said no. That’s how it’s supposed to go. But if their plan is not solid, if their master plan of zoning is not solid to hold any potential litigation, then that’s on them,” he said.

Moore also said the New Russia Twp. vote will have little effect on a plan to build out a massive sewer system, from a wastewater treatment plant in Vermilion to the Lorain County Airport. He said the $67 million state grant is already being put to use for the project.

When asked why the county would push through the seemingly unpopular project, he replied, "It’s not unpopular. It really isn’t. We did a strategic plan and the majority of people want us to be prepared for the future economy.”

County leaders previously said building out infrastructure and creating shovel-ready properties, like the mega site, were the best ways to entice new jobs and investment in the county.

Economic development organization Team NEO has been involved in trying to recruit new industry to Lorain County.

In a statement to News 5 Wednesday, CEO Matt Dolan said, “We understand the concerns of the residents so we will continue to work with the trustees and the developer to address and relieve those concerns.”

Jackson said he and other neighbors don’t plan to back down from their opposition to any development of the community’s farmland.

“Residents haven’t changed their opinion. They truly don’t want this,” Jackson said.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.